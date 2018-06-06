Montgomery City Council adopts ordinance for bike sharing systems

Bike sharing systems are headed to the capital city!

The Montgomery City Council unanimously adopted the ordinance Tuesday. The system will provide a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short team basis for a low price.

City officials say now that the ordinance has been adopted, vendors have a process outlining how to set up their systems in Montgomery. City officials anticipate operations could begin in August.

Bike share systems have gained popularity in recent years in urban and suburban environments. Many systems allow people to borrow a bike from a dock and return it at another station in the same system.

“This is another step in becoming a true destination city, one in which visitors, new businesses, and new residents want to live, work and play,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said. “With more than 156 miles of bicycle infrastructure, we are only beginning to embrace the real potential to impact our overall quality of life and sustainability through cycling. Our next step will involve examining potential locations for bike share docks and working with all stakeholders to create a network of stations throughout our city making it easy for everyone to grab a bike and ride.”

According to the city, officials collaborated with the Montgomery Bicycle Club and various community stakeholders, while also meeting with potential bike share vendors, to craft an ordinance that implements common-sense regulations steeped in safety, best practices and the needs of all partners.

Montgomery is one of two Alabama cities recognized by the League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America program.

In 2013, a joint project between the city and the county resulted in 148 miles of bicycle-friendly roadways. These included extensive facilities and bike lanes along Ray Thorington Road and Brown Springs Road from Auburn University Montgomery’s campus to Atlanta Highway. Bike lanes and trails were also completed in the Park Crossing neighborhood, connecting schools to subdivisions.

