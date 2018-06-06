Flights from Montgomery to Washington D.C. begin Thursday

Starting Thursday, the Montgomery Regional Airport will begin offering passengers flights from the capital city to Washington D.C. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

In October, officials with the airport announced American Airlines would be adding the new destination. A combined research effort led by the Montgomery Airport Authority listed D.C. as the top destination travelers asked for.

[MORE: Information about booking and available flight destinations from Montgomery]

American Airlines also began offering flights from for Montgomery travelers to Dallas Fort Worth International in April.

Airport officials say they have been working to increase its footprint and celebrated a third new destination in May. Via Airlines now offers flights from the capital city to Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

American Airlines and Delta Connection also provide daily service to Atlanta and Charlotte from the Montgomery Regional Airport.

