Flights from Montgomery to Washington D.C. begin Thursday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Flights from Montgomery to Washington D.C. begin Thursday

Starting Thursday, the Montgomery Regional Airport will begin offering passengers flights from the capital city to Washington D.C.

In October, officials with the airport announced American Airlines would be adding the new destination. A combined research effort led by the Montgomery Airport Authority listed D.C. as the top destination travelers asked for.  

American Airlines also began offering flights from for Montgomery travelers to Dallas Fort Worth International in April.

Airport officials say they have been working to increase its footprint and celebrated a third new destination in May. Via Airlines now offers flights from the capital city to Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

American Airlines and Delta Connection also provide daily service to  Atlanta and Charlotte from the Montgomery Regional Airport.

