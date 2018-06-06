ALDOT to begin roadwork on I-65 NB near Prattville Wednesday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ALDOT to begin roadwork on I-65 NB near Prattville Wednesday

Work on the roadway should be completed by Friday morning (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Work on the roadway should be completed by Friday morning (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
AUTAUGA CO., AL (WSFA) -

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound near the Prattville area should be prepared as the department of transportation begins road repairs Wednesday night.

According to ALDOT, repairs will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and lanes will be closed. Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly and are urged to use caution when traveling in a work zone.

Work on the roadway should be completed by Friday morning, ALDOT officials say.

