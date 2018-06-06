2 Republicans head to run-off in AL lieutenant governor's race

While Alabama's lieutenant governor has few powers beyond presiding over the state Senate, the office holder can quickly find themselves with immense power if anything were to cause the governor to leave office. That's the role now-Gov. Kay Ivey played when Robert Bentley resigned in 2017.

Tuesday night's primary moved the office, which has been vacant for more than a year, a half-step closer to having a new tenant.

On the Republican side, Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, who is currently President of the Alabama Public Service Commission, bested two opponents with 43 percent of the vote, but because she did not win a majority of the votes, she'll face her closest competitor in a run-off.

That opponent is state Rep. Will Ainsworth, who got 37 percent of the vote.

On the Democratic side, the answer for who will seek the seat was answered before the primary ballots were printed. Will Boyd had no opposition and will face the as-of-yet unnamed Republican in the November general election.

Cavanaugh said despite campaigning since early 2017, she's not tired.

"I leapt out of bed this morning at 5:00 energized and ready to get back on the campaign trail, amazed that at a time when our state has been in crisis, we have the opportunity to stand and lead, that we have been put in a place of leadership for such a time as this," she said in a Facebook post.

Ainsworth is also setting his sights on the next six weeks ahead of the next matchup.

"Over the last year, we’ve taken on the crooked career politicians in Montgomery and stood up for conservative values. Tuesday’s results show that we're on the right track.," he said. "Alabamians' continued dedication to conservative values inspires me, and I am grateful for the support of conservatives in every city, town and crossroads across our state. We’ve taken on the career politicians and we've made great strides, but the fight for Alabama’s future is not over."

The run-off election is set for July 17.?

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.