King, Marshall headed to GOP primary runoff

King, Marshall headed to GOP primary runoff

Former Attorney General Troy King and incumbent Steven Marshall are headed to a runoff (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Former Attorney General Troy King and incumbent Steven Marshall are headed to a runoff with only a fraction of the votes separating their campaigns.

Republicans King and Marshall tied at 28 percent of the votes and will now seek to gain the support of the over 200,000 voters that put their weight behind candidates Alice Martin and Chess Bedsole.

The attorney general’s race has been one of the most hotly contested on the state GOP ticket, which has already taken a negative aim at candidates, particularly Steve Marshall, something he plans to address in the next leg of the race. 

“If we have seen something tonight, it’s the two candidates who ran the most negative campaign, that didn’t tell the truth, that didn’t want to talk about a record but instead wanted to make up things about me, that right now that is being rejected,” Marshall said to supporters Tuesday.

Marshall says he looks forward to the opportunity to address the negative ads that ran against him with facts. He also plans to continue to share with the voters the reasons why to vote for him and not against his opponent.

King told supporters this was only the beginning of reclaiming his state and former position and to finish the work he started. During his campaign, King has promised to fight violent crime and root out corruption. He feels this momentum will put him on the ballot in November.

The two candidates have roughly six weeks to make a case to voters before the July 17 primary election runoff. The winner of the runoff will face Democratic candidate Joseph Siegelman on the November ballot.

Siegelman said he wants to focus on tackling the opioid epidemic, women's rights in the workplace, and ensuring the safety of children in schools and wants to take politics out of decision making in the attorney general's office.

"My campaign is about people, not politics, focusing on the issues that are affecting working people, families, children in the state," Siegelman said. "And I think that people are ready for that type of candidate and I think that people are ready to look beyond party lines and choose the person who is best for the job."

