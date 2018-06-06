Six bands to play at Alex City Jazz Fest

The 28th Annual Alex City Jazz Fest will feature six musical performers Friday and Saturday. (Source: Alex City Jazz Fest website)

The 28th Annual Alex City Jazz Fest will feature six musical performers in concert Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9.

The Jazz Fest will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday night at Strand Park in Alexander City and will continue Saturday night at the Lake Martin Amphitheater.

Friday night's street party will feature:

New Devils from Birmingham at 6 p.m.

Jon Cleary from New Orleans at 7:30 p.m.

Hollis Brown from Queens, New York at 9 p.m.

Saturday's concert will feature:

Yonrico Scott from Atlanta at 6 p.m.

Roman Street from Mobile at 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Hicks from Birmingham at 9 p.m.

T-shirts featuring Justin Clayton's 2018 Jazz Fest Art Contest winning design are available online for $15 and more information is available at the Alex City Jazz Fest website.

According to the website, more than 10,000 people are expected to attend the free jazz festival in Alabama throughout the weekend and are encouraged to browse a variety of food and beverage vendors on site. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and beverages along with chairs and blankets.

