Traffic lights at dangerous Faunsdale intersection concern resid - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Traffic lights at dangerous Faunsdale intersection concern residents

The issue is there’ve been numerous wrecks and fatalities at state Highways 25 and 80. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The issue is there’ve been numerous wrecks and fatalities at state Highways 25 and 80. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The issue is there’ve been numerous wrecks and fatalities (Source: WSFA 12 News) The issue is there’ve been numerous wrecks and fatalities (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Residents say the odd thing is these wrecks have occurred in broad daylight, not at night. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Residents say the odd thing is these wrecks have occurred in broad daylight, not at night. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
UNIONTOWN, AL (WSFA) -

More than two dozen residents in Faunsdale in Marengo County shared stories of near-misses and fatalities at a nearby intersection, and they're hoping the Alabama Department of Transportation will do something big, and soon, to prevent any more deaths.

The intersection of state highways 25 and 80 looks like any other rural part of west Alabama; speedy trucks, flashing red lights and enough signs it seems to tell the driver what to do and when.

But therein lies the irony of it all with those who live here. They say all the markings are confusing and they point to fie fatalities in the last five years.

"This is a very serious thing we're trying to do here," said Faunsale Mayor George Kelley.

They shared their stories with ALDOT officials Wednesday at the Faunsdale Volunteer Fire Department.

"And I put the blame on DOT," farmer Jimmy Woodfin said pointedly.

Others were a bit more diplomatic, suggesting traffic lights would be a tremendous help.

"That's why I said a red light," said one resident.

"No. They just blow through the stop sign," said Volunteer Firefighter Allen Ballard.

ALDOT representative Brian Aaron sympathized with what he heard but said putting up signals or constructing an overpass is not that simple. Consider this; $150,000 for signals, $7 million or so for an overpass.

"In the short term, we're committed at looking at several things signage; plans, speed limits," Aaron said.

In the end, Aaron and company recognized there is a problem which was big for those who want something done.

"No, I was very satisfied. We learned some things we didn't know before," said Mayor Kelley.

A study is underway now to determine what the solution just might be.

Aaron said that study will take about 8 months. In the meantime,  the locals and first responders hope they won't have another tragic story to tell.

The most recent fatalities occurred three weeks ago Wednesday night when an elderly couple apparently failed to yield and was struck by an 18-wheeler.

One immediate change could help; ALDOT is erecting street lights with the hope it will light up the area a little better. The light poles are literally on the ground waiting to be erected near Highway 80.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:24:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Trump likely to face a chilly reception at G-7 conference

    Trump likely to face a chilly reception at G-7 conference

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-06-07 04:40:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:23:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.

    With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

    More >>

    With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

    More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:15 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:15:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly