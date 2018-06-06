Three LAMP students awarded National Merit Scholarships

Two candidates running for a seat on Montgomery's board of education are responding to what they call personal attacks against them.More >>
Four Democratic candidates will be on the June 5 primary election ballot for the District 6 seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education.More >>
Voters in District 2 will find three new names on the Democratic ballot.More >>
Three Democratic candidates will be on next week’s primary election ballot for District 1 seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education.More >>
Even though only two schools will not open under MPS next school year, the system had to do a district-wide shift in order to accommodate the space needs for students coming from Floyd and Georgia Washington.More >>
On Wednesday, the Montgomery Public School System learned its accreditation was being placed under review.More >>
Improving Alabama’s low national education ranking has been a priority for almost every candidate running for governor. Here are the candidates' responses on what they want to see done for the state’s education system.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey announced a program Wednesday that will train administrators in schools without a school resource officer in school security.More >>
Auburn University has broken a record now that a group of its graduates have been named Fulbright scholars.More >>
This school year may be wrapping up, but that's not stopping one Montgomery educator from continuing to put 110% of his time and energy towards the kids he serves...More >>
