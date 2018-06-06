Three LAMP students awarded National Merit Scholarships

Three LAMP High School students were named among the 3,500 winners of the National Merit Scholarships Wednesday, according to Montgomery Public Schools.

Philip Harden and Anna Williams were awarded the National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship. Harden plans to major in medicine and Williams plans to major in international relations.

Gary Willford III was awarded the National Merit Auburn University Scholarship and plans to major in computer science.

The students were selected by their respective university's officials from the National Merit Scholarships and will be awarded between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years.

