2 more Tide players taken on final day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

The NCAA announced Tuesday morning that the Bulldogs are heading to the Music City.More >>
Jake Mangum homered as the Bulldogs beat the Sooners 8-1.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract has been extended through the 2022-2023 season, the university announced Monday.More >>
LSU baseball will need to bounce back quickly from an embarrassing Saturday loss in Oregon.More >>
The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.More >>
ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.More >>
Longtime University of Alabama head basketball coach Charles Martin 'C.M.' Newton died Monday afternoon. He was 88 years old.More >>
Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!More >>
Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.More >>
Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.More >>
The University of Alabama and The University of Texas have announced a home-and-home series between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. The Tide will travel to Austin in 2022 and the Longhorns will come to Tuscaloosa in 2023.More >>
National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.More >>
The University of Alabama has scheduled a game with Utah State for September 3, 2022, and the payout for the Aggies will be the third-largest dollar amount ever paid to a visiting football team.More >>
As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide managed to set a new program record for picks.More >>
