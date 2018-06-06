Voter turnout for AL's June 5 primary hits predicted mark

Alabama saw a turnout of 26 percent for the June primary. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Expectations for Alabama's June 5 primary election turnout were right on the mark, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill's office.

Prior to the election, Merrill said the state was anticipating a turnout of around 25 to 30 percent. Based on tabulations Wednesday, about 26 percent of the state's registered voters made their voices heard at the polls.

Merrill said the election process went well and that he was pleased with the full administration of the process.

Merrill said 26 of the state's 67 counties used an electronic poll book, calling it a positive step in the election process. The secretary of state added that the technology allows for processing votes about 60 to 75 percent faster.

In Montgomery County, turnout was lower than that of the state as a whole. According to Darryl Parker, Director of Elections with the Montgomery Election Center, about 22 percent of registered voters participated.

Not every primary race was finalized. Several races including those for lieutenant governor, attorney general, and the 2nd Congressional district, will head to a July 17 run-off election.

The campaign for Gov. Kay Ivey, who won her primary outright against four GOP competitors, took the opportunity to take a swipe at Democrats.

“For months, Democrats in Washington have attempted to push the narrative that the momentum and enthusiasm are on their side, but the numbers don’t add up. This so called ‘blue wave’ is a joke," the campaign stated.

Her opponent in the general election, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, has said he'll make his campaign about "results over rhetoric".

