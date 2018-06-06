6 Auburn Tigers taken on Day 3 of MLB Draft

It's been a busy week for the Auburn Tigers. They advanced from the Regionals to the Super Regionals, had a their ace pitcher taken No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft, and now have added six more names to that draft list.

Davis Daniel, Brendan Venter, Andrew Mitchell, Calvin Coker, Luke Jarvis and Brett Wright were all selected Wednesday.

Daniel was taken in the 11th round (335th overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers. Daniel is a product of St. James in Montgomery and is currently still in his sophomore season. The right-handed pitcher has appeared in 17 total games in the 2018 season and started 10 of them. He started 16 of the 17 games he pitched in during his freshman campaign.

The Atlanta Braves took infielder Brendan Venter with the 382nd pick in round 13. For the Tigers, Venter is hitting .317 and smashed 12 home runs in 63 games. 2018 was his first season at Auburn after he transferred from McLennan Community College in Texas.

Andrew Mitchell has appeared in 15 games, starting 9 of them in his redshirt senior season. The lefty has compiled 58 strikeouts so far in 46 innings. He was taken in the 14th round (410th overall) by the New York Mets.

Right-handed pitcher Calvin Coker is another transfer into Auburn. The senior transferred from Ranger College in Texas. Taken by the Oakland Athletics in the 15th round (443rd overall), the righty has appeared in 60 total games in his two years at Auburn, striking out 95 batters in 110 2/3 innings.

Redshirt senior Luke Jarvis was taken by the Miami Marlins in the 25th round (747th overall), and has been a steady bat for the Tigers. In his two years at Auburn, Jarvis has totaled 107 hits, and started 103 of 105 games. So far this season, Jarvis is hitting .258 with 13 doubles.

Backstop Brett Wright was the last Tiger taken on Wednesday. The 6-foot 210 pound catcher has slugged 11 homers in his first season at Auburn. He also has 14 doubles. The Toronto Blue Jays took Wright in the 26th round with the 776th pick.

