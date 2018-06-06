Braves take ASU's Hernandez in 29th Round

The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.More >>
ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.More >>
Longtime University of Alabama head basketball coach Charles Martin 'C.M.' Newton died Monday afternoon. He was 88 years old.More >>
Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!More >>
Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.More >>
It didn’t take long for former Auburn Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs to find a new job. Jacobs, who announced his resignation last November and left his Auburn post just a few months ago, has been hired as the Associate Athletic Director at the University Of Florida.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
Auburn University pitcher Casey Mize was chosen first overall in the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.More >>
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract has been extended through the 2022-2023 season, the university announced Monday.More >>
Wednesday will be a day to remember for Alabama State third baseman Ray Hernandez. The Atlanta Braves took Hernandez in the 29th round (862nd) of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft.More >>
Troy University's Brandon Lockridge became the fifth Troy baseball player in history to be drafted in the top five rounds, according to a Troy Athletics news release.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles are celebrating one of their players Tuesday as he was taken in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Right-handed pitcher Alex Dubord was taken with the 286th pick by the San Francisco Giants.More >>
Faulkner’s Reese Cooley has been named an NAIA second team All-American the home office announced this afternoon.More >>
It was a home run derby at Foley Field in Game 4 of the Athens Regional with the Georgia Bulldogs (39-19) outslugging the Troy Trojans (42-20) 11-7.More >>
Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.More >>
Wednesday will be a day to remember for Alabama State third baseman Ray Hernandez. The Atlanta Braves took Hernandez in the 29th round (862nd) of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft.More >>
The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.More >>
MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. She stood and raised her cup as the crowd roared in laughter and applause.More >>
