Braves take ASU's Hernandez in 29th Round

Wednesday will be a day to remember for Alabama State third baseman Ray Hernandez. The Atlanta Braves took Hernandez in the 29th round (862nd) of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

According to the school, Hernandez holds the school record in slugging percentage, doubles and home runs. In 2018, Hernandez hit .379, hitting 11 homers and driving in 45 RBIs.

Hernandez is a two-time SWAC All-Conference Selection and helped the Hornets win the East Division championship in the SWAC this season.

"I am extremely happy for Ray as he accomplishes another goal that he set forth for himself when he got to Alabama State. Not only does he leave Alabama State with a degree, now he gets to pursue a life-long dream. He will represent Alabama State the way the school should be represented everywhere he goes," said Alabama State head baseball coach Jose' Vazquez.

To add to Hernandez's impressive 2018 numbers, he also had a slugging percentage of .601 as well as 12 doubles.

