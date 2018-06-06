Controversial candidate shunned by ALGOP loses, but barely

Results are in for the Montgomery County Board of Education primaries, with three winners declared and four races going to runoffs.More >>
Wiregrass voters chose to keep county law enforcement consistent, re-electing sheriffs in Coffee, Dale, Houston, and Geneva counties on Tuesday.More >>
Opelika native and former Miss America Mallory Hagan won the Democratic Party's District 3 Congressional primary election Tuesday night, securing almost 66 percent of the votes and defeating psychologist and Talladega native Adia Winfrey.More >>
A Republican candidate whom the Alabama Republican party urged citizens not to vote for has lost his primary race, though by the slimmest of margins.More >>
The race in the Republican Primary for Alabama Supreme Court Justice was a close one with incumbent Lyn Stuart ultimately losing. Tom Parker defeated Stuart, gaining 52 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election.More >>
Formal Attorney General Troy King and incumbent Steven Marshall are headed to a runoff with only a fraction of the votes separating their campaigns.More >>
Expectations for Alabama's June 5 primary election turnout were right on the mark, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill's office.More >>
Tuesday night's primary moved the office, which has been vacant for more than a year, a half-step closer to having a new tenant. On the Democratic side, the answer for who will seek the spot was a...More >>
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.More >>
Tuesday Sue Bell Cobb suffered defeat at the polls.More >>
