Tom Parker wins GOP primary for AL Chief Justice

Tom Parker will be the GOP candidate in the November general election for Alabama chief justice (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The race in the Republican Primary for Alabama Supreme Court Justice was a close one with incumbent Lyn Stuart ultimately losing. Tom Parker defeated Stuart, gaining 52 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election.

"We would like to thank the voters of Alabama for their endorsement. The results tonight are a victory for the constitution and for the people of Alabama," said Parker.

Stuart got 48 percent of the vote but was still about 18,800 votes behind Parker. Parker believes his victory over Stuart shows strong support for the president's agenda.

"This shows support for what President Trump is doing and changing the direction of the federal judiciary through the appointment of conservative judges. I look forward, as chief justice, to sending decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court that a new conservative majority can use to restore the United States constitution," he said.

Parker will face Democratic candidate Bob Vance Jr. in the November general election.

