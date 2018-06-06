Tom Parker wins GOP primary for AL Chief Justice

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.More >>
With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.More >>
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.More >>
Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.More >>
Starting Thursday, the Montgomery Regional Airport will begin offering passengers flights from the capital city to Washington D.C.More >>
Results are in for the Montgomery County Board of Education primaries, with three winners declared and four races going to runoffs.More >>
Wiregrass voters chose to keep county law enforcement consistent, re-electing sheriffs in Coffee, Dale, Houston, and Geneva counties on Tuesday.More >>
Opelika native and former Miss America Mallory Hagan won the Democratic Party's District 3 Congressional primary election Tuesday night, securing almost 66 percent of the votes and defeating psychologist and Talladega native Adia Winfrey.More >>
A Republican candidate whom the Alabama Republican party urged citizens not to vote for has lost his primary race, though by the slimmest of margins.More >>
The race in the Republican Primary for Alabama Supreme Court Justice was a close one with incumbent Lyn Stuart ultimately losing. Tom Parker defeated Stuart, gaining 52 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election.More >>
Formal Attorney General Troy King and incumbent Steven Marshall are headed to a runoff with only a fraction of the votes separating their campaigns.More >>
Expectations for Alabama's June 5 primary election turnout were right on the mark, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill's office.More >>
Tuesday night's primary moved the office, which has been vacant for more than a year, a half-step closer to having a new tenant. On the Democratic side, the answer for who will seek the spot was a...More >>
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.More >>
Tuesday Sue Bell Cobb suffered defeat at the polls.More >>
