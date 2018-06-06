Tom Parker wins GOP primary for AL Chief Justice - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Tom Parker wins GOP primary for AL Chief Justice

Tom Parker will be the GOP candidate in the November general election for Alabama chief justice (Source: WSFA 12 News) Tom Parker will be the GOP candidate in the November general election for Alabama chief justice (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The race in the Republican Primary for Alabama Supreme Court Justice was a close one with incumbent Lyn Stuart ultimately losing. Tom Parker defeated Stuart, gaining 52 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election.

"We would like to thank the voters of Alabama for their endorsement. The results tonight are a victory for the constitution and for the people of Alabama," said Parker.

Stuart got 48 percent of the vote but was still about 18,800 votes behind Parker. Parker believes his victory over Stuart shows strong support for the president's agenda.

"This shows support for what President Trump is doing and changing the direction of the federal judiciary through the appointment of conservative judges. I look forward, as chief justice, to sending decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court that a new conservative majority can use to restore the United States constitution," he said. 

Parker will face Democratic candidate Bob Vance Jr. in the November general election.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump talks tough on trade ahead of G-7 meetings in Canada

    Trump talks tough on trade ahead of G-7 meetings in Canada

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-06-07 04:40:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:34:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.

    With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

    More >>

    With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

    More >>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:24:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:15 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:15:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>
    •   

  • ElectionDecision 2018More>>

  • 3 Montgomery school board primary winners declared, 4 to go to runoff

    3 Montgomery school board primary winners declared, 4 to go to runoff

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:38:07 GMT

    Results are in for the Montgomery County Board of Education primaries, with three winners declared and four races going to runoffs. 

    More >>

    Results are in for the Montgomery County Board of Education primaries, with three winners declared and four races going to runoffs. 

    More >>

  • Multiple Wiregrass sheriffs look forward to new terms

    Multiple Wiregrass sheriffs look forward to new terms

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:30:58 GMT
    Citizens in Alabama's Wiregrass re-elected multiple sheriffs to office Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)Citizens in Alabama's Wiregrass re-elected multiple sheriffs to office Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
    Citizens in Alabama's Wiregrass re-elected multiple sheriffs to office Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)Citizens in Alabama's Wiregrass re-elected multiple sheriffs to office Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

    Wiregrass voters chose to keep county law enforcement consistent, re-electing sheriffs in Coffee, Dale, Houston, and Geneva counties on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Wiregrass voters chose to keep county law enforcement consistent, re-electing sheriffs in Coffee, Dale, Houston, and Geneva counties on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Former Miss America takes on AL congressman for House seat

    Former Miss America takes on AL congressman for House seat

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:10:49 GMT
    Mallory Hagan defeated Adia Winfrey in the Democratic Party District 3 Congressional primary election. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Mallory Hagan defeated Adia Winfrey in the Democratic Party District 3 Congressional primary election. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Opelika native and former Miss America Mallory Hagan won the Democratic Party's District 3 Congressional primary election Tuesday night, securing almost 66 percent of the votes and defeating psychologist and Talladega native Adia Winfrey.

    More >>

    Opelika native and former Miss America Mallory Hagan won the Democratic Party's District 3 Congressional primary election Tuesday night, securing almost 66 percent of the votes and defeating psychologist and Talladega native Adia Winfrey.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly