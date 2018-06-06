Former Miss America takes on AL congressman for House seat

Opelika native and former Miss America Mallory Hagan won the Democratic Party's District 3 Congressional primary election Tuesday night, securing almost 66 percent of the votes and defeating psychologist and Talladega native Adia Winfrey.

"This has been a journey that's truly been about the village of people here in the 3rd Congressional District and I'm ecstatic for the ability to move on,” said Hagan.

“I'm a political outsider. I’ve never done this before, and I too am tired of the status quo, but I've also been a role model and I have represented all of the people of America through the Miss America organization.”

Hagan will now face off against 16-year Republican incumbent Mike Rogers.

Rogers was unopposed for the GOP nomination, and in a statement said, “Alabama strongly supports President Trump and the Republican Party. Having no primary opposition, I am humbled to run in November to continue to fight for our conservative Alabama values in Washington and to stand arm in arm with President Trump to make America great again."

The voters will have the final say in the general election on Nov. 6.

