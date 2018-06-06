1 dead in Macon County shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

One person is dead in Macon County after a shooting Wednesday night, Sheriff Andre' Brunson confirms.

Brunson said the shooting happened on Macon County Road 29 North.

Brunson also said two persons of interest are in custody for questioning.

