Guest Editorial: Montgomery Police Department - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

opinion

Guest Editorial: Montgomery Police Department

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

In the last three months, MPD has made hundreds of felony arrests, targeting the individuals most responsible for the majority of crime in Montgomery. We made these arrests and seized 116 firearms working with our law enforcement partners in a sweeping initiative led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

This enforcement strategy, known as Operation Triple Beam, targets violent fugitives and offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery, and arson.

The Marshals Service has used the Triple Beam strategy in 45 cities around the country because in law enforcement, as in life, we are stronger working together.

The Marshals Service and MPD joined with ALEA, ATF, DEA, the Attorney General, Sheriff, the U.S. Attorney and District Attorney to unite in a single mission: the safety of our communities.

As U.S. Marshal Jesse Seroyer said, “Together as a team we commit ourselves to taking the worst of the worst off the streets.”

The arrests and seizures tell an important story, and our streets are safer with 74 fewer crime victims, and violent crime down almost 16 percent. These are the results that really matter to MPD, our fellow officers and the City of Montgomery.

On behalf of MPD, we want to thank our brothers and sisters in blue and everyone who is working hand-in-hand with us to build a safer Montgomery.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump talks tough on trade ahead of G-7 meetings in Canada

    Trump talks tough on trade ahead of G-7 meetings in Canada

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-06-07 04:40:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:30:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.

    With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

    More >>

    With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

    More >>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:24:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:15 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:15:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly