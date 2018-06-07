Guest Editorial: Montgomery Police Department

In the last three months, MPD has made hundreds of felony arrests, targeting the individuals most responsible for the majority of crime in Montgomery. We made these arrests and seized 116 firearms working with our law enforcement partners in a sweeping initiative led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

This enforcement strategy, known as Operation Triple Beam, targets violent fugitives and offenders who commit high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery, and arson.

The Marshals Service has used the Triple Beam strategy in 45 cities around the country because in law enforcement, as in life, we are stronger working together.

The Marshals Service and MPD joined with ALEA, ATF, DEA, the Attorney General, Sheriff, the U.S. Attorney and District Attorney to unite in a single mission: the safety of our communities.

As U.S. Marshal Jesse Seroyer said, “Together as a team we commit ourselves to taking the worst of the worst off the streets.”

The arrests and seizures tell an important story, and our streets are safer with 74 fewer crime victims, and violent crime down almost 16 percent. These are the results that really matter to MPD, our fellow officers and the City of Montgomery.

On behalf of MPD, we want to thank our brothers and sisters in blue and everyone who is working hand-in-hand with us to build a safer Montgomery.

