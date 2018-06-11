Second suspect in Montgomery homicide turns self in

Montgomery police officers responded to the 500 block of East South Blvd. on May 26 where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One later died. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Two arrests have been made in the May 26 homicide on Montgomery's East South Boulevard, the Montgomery Police Department said Monday.

Jeremie Wright, 22, of Montgomery, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Wright is charged with murder in the death of Michael Garland, 31, also of Montgomery. MPD also charged Amos Parks, 23, with murder after he turned himself into detectives earlier Monday evening. He is also being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 500 block of East South Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on May 26 in reference to subjects shot.

On the scene, first responders found Garland and a second juvenile male who had sustained gunshot wounds. Garland was pronounced dead at a Montgomery hospital.

The juvenile was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation found that the shooting stemmed from an altercation involving multiple subjects.

The investigation is ongoing. Wright and Parks are being held on a $150,000 bond each.

