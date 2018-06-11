Cyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 31 in Autauga County

A cyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cpl. Jess Thornton say 75-year-old James Walter Moore Jr. of Hartselle was struck by a 1994 WHGM tractor-trailer while he was cycling in the roadway. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. 31 near the 201 mile-marker, approximately ten miles north of Prattville.

Thornton says the driver of the logging truck was not injured.

No other information has been made available for release.

