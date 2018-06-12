Amanda: Scattered showers continue Tuesday afternoon

While it has been another (mostly) quiet start to our morning, don't be surprised if you see more pop up showers and storms on radar today...

Until activity starts to ramp up, we will remain mild and muggy through the early afternoon; by later on today our highs will once again climb into the upper 80s.

Add in all together with some sunshine and you have the ingredients needed to fuel what will likely be another wet afternoon. While not everyone see rain, odds are in your favor (60% coverage) that you do at some point see some wet weather.

For those that do, get ready for pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning. A few of those storms could be strong at times, but generally they are brief and don't last too long.

Our overall pattern changes very little with scattered storms remaining in the forecast for the remained of the week with highs on either side of 90°.

