Hospitals begin prepping for hurricane season

When a hurricane approaches the coast, most families can evacuate but what about the patients in hospitals who have to stay? Some patients are in too bad of shape to move.

“You want to keep your most critical patients in your hospital,” said Scott Kyle, a safety and emergency management agency official. “It’s better for their overall health.”

Hospital managers say it’s better to discharge everyone that’s safe to let go from the hospital. For those who have to stay, they’ve learned from past experiences, the facilities have to be built to weather the storm.

“We have hardened our facilities, special windows, backup generators, redundant water systems, so we staff appropriately and we have necessary resources for 96 hours.”

For people on chemotherapy or dialysis, many times, they can’t go days or weeks without their treatments. Dialysis centers start preparing ahead of time to ensure patients have options when severe weather hits.

"They have learned over the years how to take care of those patients between May and June they give patients packets on how to prepare during a hurricane, nearest dialysis centers whether they go east or west."

Safety experts also say if you have family or friends who are stuck in the hospital, go ahead and come up with a plan just in case.

