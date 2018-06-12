Editorial: MPS, we are this close!

Montgomery took a dramatic step forward last Tuesday in letting the children and teachers of our public-school system know that help is on the way. Right now, we know that we will have new leadership in the Montgomery Public School Board starting in January next year for districts 2, 3 and 5,

People of District 6 need to get out to the polls on Tuesday, July 17 and those in District 1 in the November General election need to ensure we have new representation.

I hold in my hand the accreditation report of our public-school system which was released two weeks ago. This is the report card of our current school board. Of the 31 criteria reviewed, our school system failed on 19 of them, or 61 percent. Eleven of the criteria were labeled as emerging or essentially a D grade we only passed one criteria.

This represents failure. How can anyone run for re-election in good conscience with these results?

The report goes on to say that the current board is divisive. We cannot go forward and improve unless we have new, innovative ideas presented by new leadership. Please go to the polls and vote for the candidates who will alter the course our current school board has led us on and vote to have our public-school system one we can be proud of once again.

The future and prosperity of our children, our community, and our public schools depend on your action.

