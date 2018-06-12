Driver seriously injured in 4-vehicle crash in Montgomery

One person is in serious condition after a four-vehicle crash in Montgomery Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

According to Montgomery police, the four-vehicle crash happened on Chantilly Parkway near Chantilly Lane. One driver had to be transported from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash, Duckett added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

