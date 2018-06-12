2 wanted for Troy motel shooting

The shooting happened at a motel in the 200 block of U.S. 231 North (Source: Troy Police Department)

Troy police are looking for two suspects they say are wanted in a shooting investigation. (Source: Troy Police Department)

According to police, officers were called to a motel in the 200 block of U.S. 231 North early Sunday morning on a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, two victims told officers they were approached by a man who pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired several shots at them. The shooter then ran from the area.

During the initial investigation, officers found three rooms and a car has been struck by bullets. Video evidence showed a shooter wearing black shorts, a blue shirt, and red shoes. The shooter was accompanied by a slender male wearing a grey hoodie and a red backpack before the shooting.

If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, please call the Troy Police Department or CrimeStoppers immediately at 215-STOP. You can also submit your tip to the CrimeStoppers Facebook page or through the website.

