Pike Road Fire looks to create community connection, recruit new members

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

The Pike Road Fire Department is opening its doors for an Open House Tuesday evening.

The event has two goals. One is to provide an opportunity for members of the community to meet members of the fire department and get a hands-on experience with the fire department's equipment.

“The closer we are to the community, we feel like the better service we can provide and also the better prepared the community will be. The people that think about the fire department generally are probably going to be a little safer than people who don’t think about the fire department,” said Pike Road’s Fire Chief Matt Missildine. “We want to make sure we’re plugged in with the community and the community knows we’re here.”

The other goal of the Open House is to recruit future members to the Pike Road Fire Department. About 70 percent of fire departments nationally are staffed by volunteers, like Pike Road, and volunteer fire departments across the country are struggling to maintain membership.

“We have several different opportunities. Obviously, there are firefighter opportunities, but also there are EMS opportunities. There are also opportunities for community education people,” Missildine explained. “I would encourage anyone who’s not in our area to check out their own local department.”

The Pike Road Fire Department's Open House will be held at Station 5 near the entrance to the Waters from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

