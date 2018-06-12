TOTO announces North American tour, stop in Montgomery

The band is scheduled to come to Montgomery on October 21 (Source: Renaissance Montgomery)

Popular 70s band TOTO has announced a North American tour and one of their stops just happens to be in the capital city.

The 21-stop tour, which celebrates the band’s 40th anniversary, was announced on Tuesday. The 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour, will begin on July 30 in Vancouver. Tickets for the shows in October and November will go on sale Friday.

TOTO is scheduled to play at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center on October 21. For more information about the show or tickets, click this link.

Below is a list of scheduled dates and locations of the tour:

7/30 Vancouver, BC The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts

7/31 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

8/1 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

8/3 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

8/4 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre

8/5 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts

8/7 San Diego, CA Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

8/8 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre (Orange County Fair)

8/10 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Hotel & Casino - Sunset Amphitheater

8/11 Grand Junction, CO Las Colonias Amphitheater

8/12 Littleton, CO The Hudson Gardens and Event Center – Outdoor Amphitheatre

8/14 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

8/15 Austin, TX Stubbs

8/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

8/18 Atlanta , GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

8/19 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre

8/21 Kansas City, MO Crossroads KC

8/23 Windsor, ON The Colosseum At Caesars

8/24 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

8/25 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live

10/20 Greeneville, TN Niswonger Performing Arts

10/21 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Center

10/23 Mobile, AL Saenger Theater

10/24 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/26 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

10/27 Melbourne, FL King Center For The Arts

10/28 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater

10/30 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

11/1 Charleston SC Charleston Music Hall

11/2 Augusta, GA Miller Theater

11/3 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

11/5 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre of Durham

11/6 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center For The Performing Arts

11/8 Washington D.C. Warner Theater

11/9 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort – Tropicana Showroom

11/12 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

11/13 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

11/15 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/16 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

11/17 Lynn, MA Lynn Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium

With over 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names. Some of the bands more popular songs include Rosanna, Africa, Hold the Line, I'll be over you and 99.

They remain one of the top-selling touring and recording acts in the world.

