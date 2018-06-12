Mother charged in death of boy found in hotel freezer

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama have arrested the mother of a baby whose body was found inside a freezer in a hotel room.
News outlets report 36-year-old Amanda Gail Oakes is charged with manslaughter and corpse abuse in the death of 6-month-old Curtis James Oakes.
Police previously charged her 28-year-old boyfriend, Carlton James Mathis of Gainesville, Georgia, with murder in the child's death. He was arrested last week after being shot during a police standoff in Bronson, Florida.
Oakes was with Mathis when he was captured. Investigators later found the child's remains in a hotel room freezer. An autopsy is being conducted to determine how the boy died.
Police say Oakes is jailed with bond set at $150,000. A defense attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
