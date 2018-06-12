WSFA's annual Summer Fund and Food Drive to take place June 22

WSFA’s annual Summer Fund and Food Drive benefiting the Montgomery Area Food Bank is quickly approaching!

This year we have partnered once again with Renfroe’s Market and Dixie Electric to collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

Donating is simple! Head to Renfroe’s Market on June 22 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once you’re there, we will have volunteers to take your donations. It’s just that easy!

If you would like to make a donation online to the MAFB, click this link.

The MAFB services most of central and south Alabama. For every dollar donated, the MAFB can translate that into six and a half pounds of food.

Through the Summer Fund and Food Drive and 12’s Day of Giving, over $43,000 in donations and over 14,000 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected. One anonymous man also donated a truckload full of change, totaling $6,000 to the Fund and Food Drive.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.