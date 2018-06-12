Ex-boyfriend of missing Montgomery woman charged in her death

Harrison Cole English has been charged with murder in connection to a death investigation in Butler County. (Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement have identified a Butler County homicide victim as missing Montgomery 18-year-old Maura McCoy.

According to Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden, McCoy’s body was discovered in a wooded area off of Mt. Pisgah Road Sunday afternoon, after law enforcement received a tip. The area is in the southwest portion of Butler County close to Monroe County.

A suspect, 18-year-old Harrison Cole English of Greenville, has been charged with her murder. He was taken to the Butler County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

A family member reported McCoy missing to the police department Saturday. She had not been heard from since Wednesday.

On Monday, Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn confirmed McCoy’s vehicle was found in the parking lot of a closed business near Walmart Saturday night.

According to Harden, English and McCoy were once boyfriend and girlfriend.

"You have a young lady who lost her life and it's a lot of people that's hurt on both side," said Harden.

