Alabama city bans media, out-of-towners from meetings

PAINT ROCK, Ala. (AP) - A tiny Alabama city is trying to ban the media and out-of-towners from its council meetings.

The Jackson County Sentinel reports the town of Paint Rock has issued written rules prohibiting media members and non-residents from attending City Council meetings without prior approval.

Mayor Brenda Fisk tells the newspaper in an editorial the city's dealings aren't the business of anyone but residents and property owners. She says there's no benefit to letting non-residents attend council meetings.

That position appears to contradict the Alabama Open Meetings Act, which states that meetings of governmental bodies are generally open to the public and journalists. There's an exception for special executive sessions.

Fisk says a "disgruntled resident" has been posting items on Facebook that shouldn't be circulating about the city of about 200 people.

