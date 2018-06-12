Man charged in Montgomery quadruple shooting

A Montgomery man has been charged in a shooting that left four men injured Monday evening.

According to Montgomery Police Department Captain Regina Duckett, Stacy Coleman, 29, is charged with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree assault, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of second-degree assault.

Duckett said Monday that the four victims were in the 3200 block of Virginia Pines Lane. One victim ran to the area of Susan Drive after the shooting.

All four victims were taken to a Montgomery hospital. Three had non-life threatening injuries, and one had life threatening injuries. His injuries are now non-life threatening.

Duckett says the initial investigation indicated all four victims were in the same vehicle when they were fired upon by someone in a second vehicle. Further investigation indicated the suspect was on foot and the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Coleman was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Tuesday afternoon. He was then taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

