Child airlifted after ATV crash in Pike Road - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Child airlifted after ATV crash in Pike Road

(WSFA 12 News file photo) (WSFA 12 News file photo)
PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

A child was taken to a hospital after an ATV crash in Pike Road Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Major Gayle Atchison with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the ATV flipped on Seven Oaks Drive and the child was airlifted from the scene to a hospital. 

There is no word yet on the status of the child's injuries. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly