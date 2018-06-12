4 arrested, charged in connection to April Macon County homicide

Torrey Floyd (top left), Jalen Stafford (top right), Kendrick Adams (bottom left) and Lionel Johnson (bottom right) were arrested and charged with murder involving the April death of Ennon Hayden Jr. (Source: Macon County Sheriff's Office)

Four suspects were arrested and charged in the April death of 35-year-old Ennon Hayden Jr., Macon County Sheriff Andre' Brunson announced Tuesday.

On an April night, Hayden's body was found dead from a gunshot wound in the hallway of his parents' home. He'd walked into a burglary in progress.

“We are thinking it was a burglary, a burglary in progress. We think Ennon walked in on a burglary,” said Brunson.

Initially it was unclear of how many suspects there were but Tuesday Sheriff Brunson announced that four suspects were arrested and charged with murder. They four were Torrey Floyd, 20, 18-year-old Jalen Stafford, 18-year-old Kendrick Adams and Lionel Johnson, 25.

Torrey Floyd 20y/o, Jalen Stafford 18y/o, Kendrick Adams 18y/o, and Lionel Johnson 25y/o have been arrested and charged with Ennon Hayden Jr. murder. pic.twitter.com/MnJztw5dCg — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) June 12, 2018

Sheriff Brunson said suspect Lionel Johnson fled to Florida. Brunson personally made the trip last week to pick him up and bring him back.

“I’m glad to have this behind us and at least let the family rest some and give them some peace. I have to commend my guys here. Our investigators did a great job along with SBI and the U.S. Marshals Service,” Brunson remarked.

According to Brunson, Hayden's case was the first homicide case of 2018 for Macon County.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.