Name, mugshot released in Macon County homicide of 27-year-old

Last week, one person was killed in east Macon County off Highway 29. Tuesday, Macon County Sheriff Andre' Brunson released the name and mugshot of the suspect taken into custody.

Wednesday on Pinoakes Road close to Auburn, Eric Williams, 27, was killed. The sheriff's office took a suspect into custody but did not release his name.

Tuesday, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Jemarius Jones.

WSFA 12 News Reporter Rosanna Smith is talking with the Macon County Sheriff's Office and will have more information available.

