Trojan Tour stops in Montgomery

Troy coaches, including Head Football Coach Neal Brown, talked about the success of the athletic programs and the direction the department is taking as a whole. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Dreamland BBQ was the home of the 2018 Montgomery Trojan-Tour stop. Montgomery is the last of two more stops on the tour this year, with there being nine in total.

Troy Athletics has celebrated a great deal of success this past season in every sport. Head Football Coach Neal Brown, Head Women's Basketball Coach Chanda Rigby, Head Men's Basketball Coach Phil Cunningham and Head Baseball Coach Mark Smartt were all in attendance.

The coaches took to the mic with the voice of the Trojans Barry McKnight to talk about the success of the athletic programs and the direction the department is taking as a whole.

Troy baseball is fresh off a Regional appearance in the NCAA Tournament and Head Coach Mark Smartt said, "I'm really proud of the season my team has had this year and the Trojan Tour is a great place to brag about it."

Troy football is coming off an explosive 11-2 season, with a Sunbelt Championship and Bowl win to boot. Their season is right around the corner, kicking off at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sep. 1 against Boise State.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.