AL man on mission to mow lawns in all 50 states

One man is on a journey to do something he did last year, and he was in his home state of Alabama Tuesday. Rodney Smith Jr., is on a quest to mow 50 yards in all 50 states, and for free.

"I find a lot of them are on fixed incomes and they really can't afford to pay someone to mow their lawn so when we cut it for free, they can use those funds for medication, food, and other things they really need," Smith said.

Smith also cuts the lawns of the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans. A native of Huntsville, he founded the "Raising Men Lawn Care Service" in his hometown to help young people give back to their community. He began his trip across the country this year in May. Smith frequently posts on Twitter, announcing his next destination and asks if there's anyone whose yard needs cutting.

"Last night, I posted something on Twitter and a young lady said, 'Oh my grandmother and my mother, they could really use your help.' So here I am today," Smith said.

Just had the pleasure of mowing Ms. Willadean’s lawn for her in Montgomery, AL. She’s about to be 102 years young ! She looks good and full of life ! Joel had to leave .Making a difference one lawn at a time . pic.twitter.com/04jB66CfBQ — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 12, 2018

Tuesday, Smith was in Montgomery cutting yards, on the way to accomplishing his goal.

"This one gentlemen knocked on the door, he said he was here to cut the lawn," said Montgomery resident Angela Wallace.

"This whole idea is just a simple plan by God that I'm just fulfilling His wishes," said Smith. "Back then, I never had the idea of mowing lawns. Even when I was younger I did not like to mow lawns, but God took something I disliked and turned it into something now I love to do and now I'm doing it everyday for free."

"It also makes you think that there are people out there that care-- everybody's not out looking for something or trying to get something from you. It's still people out there that care and that's going around making it known that they care and I think that's been a great help," said Wallace.

So far, Smith said he has cut lawns in 50 percent of the United States, which means there's another half to go.

"I know I'm making a difference, you know. If you ask me what I'm doing, I'm just a guy simply following God's words, following God's plan, making a difference one lawn at a time."

Smith announced that he will be in Tennessee Wednesday.

