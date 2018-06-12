EJI to open cafe, bookstore Wednesday morning - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

EJI to open cafe, bookstore Wednesday morning

By Holley Long, Digital Content Producer
The new bookstore, cafe and gift shop will open Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m., in association with the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum. Both sites opened in April.
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Equal Justice Initiative is set to open a new bookstore and cafe in Montgomery. 

The new bookstore, cafe and gift shop will open Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m., in association with the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum. Both sites opened in April. 

The cafe and bookstore are in the Alley on Coosa Street, near the museum. 

"The gift shop, cafe, and bookstore are meant to be places where people can come and enter into dialogue and begin to process their experiences from the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice," said Kiara Boone, Deputy Program Manager for EJI. "They can get coffee, they can buy some souvenirs, some books about the museum and the memorial, and also some trinkets to take back and commemorate their experiences in those spaces."

Anthony Ray Hinton, the Alabama death row inmate exonerated after 30 years, will be at the opening to sign his book, "The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row." He will arrive at 10 a.m. 

