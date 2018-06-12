Strong storms leave damage in Montgomery

Power lines and trees can be seen in the road on Shadow Lane after storms came through the area Tuesday evening. (Source: WSFA 12 viewer)

Storms blew threw Montgomery Tuesday and left damage like trees down in the road on Sylvan Drive. (Source: WSFA 12 viewer)

Evening storms came through Central Alabama Tuesday and caused a bit of damage. The lightning, rain and wind was enough to cause damage like knocking down power lines as well as trees.

One WSFA 12 News viewer sent in pictures from Sylvan Drive and Shadow Lane. In both images, trees can be seen down in the road. Power lines can also be seen down in the road on Shadow Lane.

According to Alabama Power, some more than 200 homes were without power Tuesday.

