Montgomery woman throws name in running for City Council District 4

A Montgomery woman has thrown her name in the running for the City Council District 4 seat. Audrey Graham announced her candidacy Tuesday.

She said she wants to see the district grow through community development by bringing resources and programs to the district.

Financially, she said it's not just about pumping money, she wants to infuse a culture that allows businesses to grow and thrive.

"I saw how it makes a difference when you love on people; when you give them what they need and provide the right resources. It makes a difference," said Graham. "And I said I can do that for District 4! The opportunity presented itself, and I said why not! I have been working in Westgate where I am—where I was—the neighborhood president. And I said let's do it for whole District 4."

Graham is the second person to announce their candidacy behind William Boyd. The winner of the election will fill the seat left by David Burkette, who is in a runoff for the State Senate Seat 26 seat with John Knight. The election is Aug. 28.

