Amanda: Heat and humidity follow us into the workweek

Patchy rain will continue through this evening, but coverage will fade by the overnight.

Pre-dawn temperatures on Monday will be mild in the low 70s, and patchy fog is possible early. Showers and storms will kick-off by the afternoon, but overall coverage will likely be a bit lower than Sunday. Expect highs to climb into the low 90s again.

Although the first day of Summer is coming Thursday, it already feels like it in Alabama! Average highs for this time of year are right at 90°, but low 90s will be common all week long... with that, there will be a good bit of humidity, so it could easily feel like triple digits during the afternoons. More isolated wet weather is expected, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain each day.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.