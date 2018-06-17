Auburn, Opelika come together to make skate park

Auburn and Opelika officials have planned meetings for the communities to express their wants in the design of the skate park. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A skate park is something that has been highly requested by both Auburn and Opelika residents, and now the two cities are coming together to make that happen.

City officials have planned meetings for the communities to express their wants in the design.

The meetings will be held with two design companies to gather ideas for the new park. The first meeting will be held with American Ramp Company on June 26 at the Opelika Sportsplex, 1001 Andrews Road in Opelika. The second will be held on June 27 with Spohn Ranch Skateparks at the Harris Center, 425 Perry St. in Auburn. Both meetings will take place from 6-8 p.m., and interested parties are encouraged to attend both meetings.

Auburn and Opelika city officials will then discuss proposals from each company and choose a future design.

“So we’ve got the two meetings coming up where we will ask the public to attend, give their input on what they want. We’ll do one in Opelika and one in Auburn and folks can vote for the design that they like. You talk about transparency, this is going to be transparent. It’s another wonderful partnership between the city of Opelika in the city of Auburn that is good for our communities,” says Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

The budget for the new park is around $400,000.

Auburn and Opelika City officials say that they hope to pick a location and start construction within the next couple of months.

