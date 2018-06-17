Chilton County sheriff's deputies search for theft suspect - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Chilton County sheriff's deputies search for theft suspect

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect after he fled from deputies earlier Sunday. 

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, deputies are looking for the suspect in the area of Alabama Highway 191 and County Roads 15 and 87. The theft occurred on Alabama Highway 22, and when deputies responded the suspect fled into the woods on foot. 

The suspect was last seen wearing a red and grey shirt with black shorts. He is possibly carrying a backpack. He could also be wearing a wetsuit, which was stolen from a residence. 

Anyone with information should call 911. 

