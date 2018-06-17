Suspect taken into custody after Chilton County manhunt

The theft suspect in a Chilton County manhunt is now in custody.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office Sunday evening, deputies looked for the suspect in the area of Alabama Highway 191 and County Roads 15 and 87. The theft occurred on Alabama Highway 22, and when deputies responded the suspect fled into the woods on foot.

Later, deputies determined they were looking for Christopher Ray, and Monday evening the Clanton Police Department posted on Facebook that he was in custody. The post says Ray was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit in the area of Hopewell Church. The pursuit began after a resident reported seeing Ray in the area.

Clanton police, Chilton County sheriff's deputies, and the sheriff's office's K9 unit worked together to apprehend Ray.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.