3 dead, including child, after crash in Coffee County

One of the victims of a deadly head-on collision in Coffee County has been identified, according to the Coffee County Coroner Robert Preachers.

Preachers says the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer, Michael Rashaun Hobdy, 28, was killed in the crash. The victims in the passenger van have only been identified as a mother, Amy Nivens, and her son, 5-year-old Chandler Nivens, from Franklin, TN.

Nelson says the crash happened on Alabama Highway 167, just north of Enterprise, before 4 a.m. Hobdy was headed to work at the Walmart Distribution Center and the family in the passenger van was reportedly headed to the beach.

Witnesses say the passenger van was cutting lanes and crossed into the path of the Trailblazer. Law enforcement officials have not yet released the cause of the crash.

Bits and pieces of the vehicles from this morning’s crash still on the side of Highway 167 in Coffee County. ???? Prayers to the families involved. pic.twitter.com/PJQXXSJqqG — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) June 18, 2018

