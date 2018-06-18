Montgomery gas station employee raped, kidnapped - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery gas station employee raped, kidnapped

Brandon Davis (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility) Brandon Davis (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A Montgomery man is facing charges for the alleged kidnap and rape of a gas station employee early Sunday morning

Brandon Davis, 27, is charged with kidnapping first degree, two counts of rape second degree, sodomy first degree and robbery first degree.

Cpl. David Hicks with the Montgomery Police Department says the charges were related to a business robbery that happened in the 500 block of the Eastern Boulevard.

According to court documents, the store employee told police the suspect came into the Kwik Serve Gas & Food store and jumped behind the counter. The suspect then forced the employee into a back room where she was raped.

The employee then told police the suspect kidnapped her and took her to another located where she was raped again. The suspect brought the employee back to the store, then took money from the register and the keys to her vehicle, before leaving the scene.

An investigation identified Davis as the suspect, and he was taken into custody.

Davis was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $330,000 bond.

