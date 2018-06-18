Affidavit: Ex-boyfriend admits to killing Maura McCoy over pregnancy

Pamela Riddle says her daughter Maura McCoy had gotten an ultrasound shortly before she was killed. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A missing Montgomery 18-year-old who was found murdered in Butler County was pregnant, according to her ex-boyfriend’s arrest documents.

The suspect, 18-year-old Harrison Cole English, confessed to police that he killed McCoy while the two were arguing about the pregnancy, according to the court documents.

English reportedly told investigators he and McCoy agreed to meet and talk about her being pregnant with his child and what they were going to do.

According to the affidavit, English said he and McCoy met in a parking lot near the Greenville Walmart and then the two left in his truck. They then drove to some hunting land that English’s father leases off Mt. Pisgah Road.

English told police that while at the hunting land, he and McCoy were discussing the child, and McCoy didn’t want to listen to him. English said he exited the truck and continued to try and tell her that “he didn’t need a baby and could not afford it right now.”

English then told police he became very angry and reached into his back seat and grabbed a golf club. He stated he took the golf club and hit her in the head with it and she fell to the ground. English indicated he continued to hit McCoy in the head and then the stomach.

English said once he realized what he had done, he stopped hitting her and checked to see if she was still alive, but she was not. When he realized he had killed her, English told police he decided to drag her body into the woods.

After disposing of her body, English destroyed McCoy’s cell phone with the golf club, tossing the pieces into the woods.

English told police he then met up with his stepbrother in a church parking lot and confessed to beating McCoy to death, but his stepbrother didn’t believe him. He then went home and drove to the pond in the pasture behind his home and threw the golf club into the water.

English then indicated to police he also burned Maura’s purse that was left in his truck.

McCoy’s body was discovered in a wooded area off of Mt. Pisgah Road June 10 after law enforcement received a tip. The area is in the southwest portion of Butler County close to Monroe County.

The mother of McCoy is remembering her daughter as a lovely, friendly young woman who wanted to become a nurse.

"She left my house about 4:20," Pamela Riddle said. "I was at work-- my current husband was there, her stepfather and she didn't say where she was going. She just left. Prior the day before I had been to the doctor with her and she had actually tried to get [English] to come to that appointment with her and he said no. He said he didn't even want a picture of the ultrasound."

English's bond is set at $500,000.

