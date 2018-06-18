Driver leaves scene after crashing car into Montgomery house - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Driver leaves scene after crashing car into Montgomery house

A grey sedan sits inside a Montgomery home. The driver left the scene before first responders arrived. (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue) A grey sedan sits inside a Montgomery home. The driver left the scene before first responders arrived. (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

One person was taken to a Montgomery area hospital over the weekend after a car crashed into a house, according to a post made to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook page.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Jeffery Drive around 5:30 Saturday afternoon. According to MFR, the driver of the grey sedan left the scene before first responders arrived.

A check with the Montgomery Police Department confirmed the injured victim was a woman inside the home.

An investigation by MPD and Fire Medics is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

    In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:20:31 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-22 00:53:25 GMT
    President Donald Trump gestures as he signs a "Space Policy Directive" during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches. AP Photo/Susan Walsh)President Donald Trump gestures as he signs a "Space Policy Directive" during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches. AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

    A new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports is being threatened by Trump in the latest move toward what could become a trade war.

    More >>

    A new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports is being threatened by Trump in the latest move toward what could become a trade war.

    More >>

  • Palin's son moves to court program after assaulting father

    Palin's son moves to court program after assaulting father

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 20:00:51 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-06-22 00:52:59 GMT
    Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father. (Source: KTUU via CNN)Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father. (Source: KTUU via CNN)

    Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father so severely that it left him bleeding from the head.

    More >>

    Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father so severely that it left him bleeding from the head.

    More >>

  • NPR National News uncovers widespread retaliation against VA whistleblowers

    NPR National News uncovers widespread retaliation against VA whistleblowers

    Thursday, June 21 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-22 00:41:03 GMT
    A National Public Radio article published this week makes claims Veterans Affairs is entrenched with a management culture using fear and intimidation to prevent potential whistleblowers from talking. (Source: WSFA 12 News)A National Public Radio article published this week makes claims Veterans Affairs is entrenched with a management culture using fear and intimidation to prevent potential whistleblowers from talking. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    A National Public Radio article published this week makes claims Veterans Affairs is entrenched with a management culture using fear and intimidation to prevent potential whistleblowers from talking. (Source: WSFA 12 News)A National Public Radio article published this week makes claims Veterans Affairs is entrenched with a management culture using fear and intimidation to prevent potential whistleblowers from talking. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    A National Public Radio article published this week makes claims Veterans affairs is entrenched with a management culture using fear and intimidation to prevent potential whistleblowers from talking. 

    More >>

    A National Public Radio article published this week makes claims Veterans affairs is entrenched with a management culture using fear and intimidation to prevent potential whistleblowers from talking. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly