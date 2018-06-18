Driver leaves scene after crashing car into Montgomery house

A grey sedan sits inside a Montgomery home. The driver left the scene before first responders arrived. (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

One person was taken to a Montgomery area hospital over the weekend after a car crashed into a house, according to a post made to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook page.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Jeffery Drive around 5:30 Saturday afternoon. According to MFR, the driver of the grey sedan left the scene before first responders arrived.

A check with the Montgomery Police Department confirmed the injured victim was a woman inside the home.

An investigation by MPD and Fire Medics is ongoing.

