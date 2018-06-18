Bailey gets first report card from prison - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Bailey gets first report card from prison

Bailey and her trainer (Source: Service Dogs Alabama) Bailey and her trainer (Source: Service Dogs Alabama)
Bailey training with sister Tallulah (Source: Service Dogs Alabama) Bailey training with sister Tallulah (Source: Service Dogs Alabama)
Bailey playing ball with Tallulah (Source: Service Dogs Alabama) Bailey playing ball with Tallulah (Source: Service Dogs Alabama)
Bailey and Tallulah (Source: Service Dogs Alabama) Bailey and Tallulah (Source: Service Dogs Alabama)
TALLAHASSEE, FL (WSFA) -

Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey has been at the prison in Tallahassee, Florida for three weeks now. She has adjusted well and is right on track with her training.

Bailey and her inmate trainer bonded very quickly and are working really well together and she received her first report card this week. She received P’s, which means proficient, in let's go, sit, down, bed, ok and kennel. She received W’s, which means working on, in look at me, name, come here, leave it, wait, stay, get ready, shake, and high five.

[MORE: Learn more about Service Dogs Alabama]

Her evaluator said, “Bailey is a quick learner. She is extremely happy and loves to be around people. Bailey has shown no signs of fear. Loud noises do not bother her such as moving objects and thunder. Sometimes she focuses a little too much on flies. She enjoys being brushed and groomed. Everyone praises her sweet attitude. Bailey’s gentle temperament will help her to adjust in any given situation,"

Service Dogs Alabama Head Trainer Ashley Taylor was at the prison this week working with the inmates and evaluating the 20 dogs in training.

Taylor said, “Bailey is doing really good. She is adjusting well and is a fast learner. She may be a little behind her sister Tallulah but not far! I am proud of the progress she had made in the first few weeks of her being here”.

Keep checking for updates on how Bailey is progressing with her training.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Breast cancer survivor fights Cleveland Clinic over surgery results (graphic)

    Breast cancer survivor fights Cleveland Clinic over surgery results (graphic)

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-06-21 03:12:28 GMT
    Kim Bowles undergoing chemo. (Source: Kim Bowles)Kim Bowles undergoing chemo. (Source: Kim Bowles)

    A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.

    More >>

    A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.

    More >>

  • Vaccine may reverse Type 1 diabetes

    Vaccine may reverse Type 1 diabetes

    Thursday, June 21 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-06-21 19:54:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-06-21 19:54:12 GMT
    The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas. (Source: Pixabay)The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas. (Source: Pixabay)

    The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas.

    More >>

    The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas.

    More >>

  • Not so sweet tea video raises concern at Raising Cane's

    Not so sweet tea video raises concern at Raising Cane's

    Thursday, June 21 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-06-21 23:07:06 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-06-21 23:07:06 GMT
    Raising Cane's is based in Baton Rouge, LA. (Source: Raising Cane's)Raising Cane's is based in Baton Rouge, LA. (Source: Raising Cane's)

    Two employees were fired after one recorded the other stirring tea with her bare hand at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Missouri.

    More >>

    Two employees were fired after one recorded the other stirring tea with her bare hand at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Missouri.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • New tariffs could mean price rise for cars in AL

    New tariffs could mean price rise for cars in AL

    Thursday, June 21 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-06-22 00:57:40 GMT
    Because the cost of making a car in Alabama would increase with tariffs, the price to purchase the car would rise as well. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Because the cost of making a car in Alabama would increase with tariffs, the price to purchase the car would rise as well. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    Because the cost of making a car in Alabama would increase with tariffs, the price to purchase the car would rise as well. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Because the cost of making a car in Alabama would increase with tariffs, the price to purchase the car would rise as well. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Tariff threats from President Donald Trump and China could severely impact Alabama auto manufacturers and residents.  

    More >>

    Tariff threats from President Donald Trump and China could severely impact Alabama auto manufacturers and residents.  

    More >>

  • In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

    In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:20:31 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-22 00:53:25 GMT
    President Donald Trump gestures as he signs a "Space Policy Directive" during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches. AP Photo/Susan Walsh)President Donald Trump gestures as he signs a "Space Policy Directive" during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches. AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

    A new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports is being threatened by Trump in the latest move toward what could become a trade war.

    More >>

    A new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports is being threatened by Trump in the latest move toward what could become a trade war.

    More >>

  • Palin's son moves to court program after assaulting father

    Palin's son moves to court program after assaulting father

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 20:00:51 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-06-22 00:52:59 GMT
    Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father. (Source: KTUU via CNN)Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father. (Source: KTUU via CNN)

    Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father so severely that it left him bleeding from the head.

    More >>

    Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father so severely that it left him bleeding from the head.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly