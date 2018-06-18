Bailey gets first report card from prison

Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey has been at the prison in Tallahassee, Florida for three weeks now. She has adjusted well and is right on track with her training.

Bailey and her inmate trainer bonded very quickly and are working really well together and she received her first report card this week. She received P’s, which means proficient, in let's go, sit, down, bed, ok and kennel. She received W’s, which means working on, in look at me, name, come here, leave it, wait, stay, get ready, shake, and high five.

Her evaluator said, “Bailey is a quick learner. She is extremely happy and loves to be around people. Bailey has shown no signs of fear. Loud noises do not bother her such as moving objects and thunder. Sometimes she focuses a little too much on flies. She enjoys being brushed and groomed. Everyone praises her sweet attitude. Bailey’s gentle temperament will help her to adjust in any given situation,"

Service Dogs Alabama Head Trainer Ashley Taylor was at the prison this week working with the inmates and evaluating the 20 dogs in training.

Taylor said, “Bailey is doing really good. She is adjusting well and is a fast learner. She may be a little behind her sister Tallulah but not far! I am proud of the progress she had made in the first few weeks of her being here”.

Keep checking for updates on how Bailey is progressing with her training.

