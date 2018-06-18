Another AL cabinet company looks to hire at Auburn job fair

Yet another Alabama cabinet maker is looking to scoop up some of the 445 MasterBrand Cabinet employees who were abruptly laid off a week ago.

Ashland-based Tru Cabinetry will conduct on-the-spot job interviews at the City of Auburn Job Fair Tuesday, June 19.

The company already employs more than 260 people and is looking to expand and hire 30 industry veterans who worked at the MasterBrand Cabinets plant in Auburn. Tru has vacant positions in multiple departments and is looking for engineers, supervisors, accountants and cabinetry workers.

Applications are available online or can be completed at the job fair.

The Alabama Department of Labor is also working to help those who were affected.

Another Ashland-based company, Wellborn Cabinets, said the day after the plant closure that it was also looking to make some hires.

Wellborn and Tru Cabinetry are located about three miles from each other in the Clay County city that's about 65 miles north of Auburn.

