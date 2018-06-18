Tuskegee University scores new women's basketball coach

Trelanne Moore-Powell will be the next women's basketball head coach at Tuskegee University. (Source: Tuskegee University Athletics)

Trelanne Moore-Powell has been named the new women's basketball head coach at Tuskegee University.

During the last three years as an assistant coach, Moore-Powell has helped Mercer University's team win their league three straight times. Before that she coached at Francis Marion University and Chattahoochee Valley Community College and played collegiately at Hiawasee Community College and Columbus State University.

"We are thrilled at Coach Moore-Powell has accepted our offer," said Willie Slater, Tuskegee University's director of athletics. "She had tremendous success as an assistant... Her experience coaching in the NCAA Tournament along with a proven track record as an outstanding recruiter also made this a home run hire."

Moore-Powell said she was excited to build on Tuskegee's tradition of "athletic prowess."

"I am honored to be the head coach of the TU women's basketball program," she said. "I look forward to working with the team, building relationships within the community and constructing a culture of success."

Moore-Powell will be officially introduced at a press conference on the Tuskegee campus Wednesday morning.

