Tuskegee University scores new women's basketball coach

In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.More >>
In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.More >>
The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.More >>
The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.More >>
ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.More >>
ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.More >>
Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.More >>
Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.More >>
Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.More >>
Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.More >>
Wil Dalton drove in two runs, Deacon Liput homered for the second time in three games and top-seeded Florida roughed up No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize and Auburn 8-2 Saturday in the opening game of a best-of-three...More >>
Wil Dalton drove in two runs, Deacon Liput homered for the second time in three games and top-seeded Florida roughed up No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize and Auburn 8-2 Saturday in the opening game of a best-of-three series in...More >>
NCAA Super Regional play opens this weekend and one of the highly-anticipated showdowns will come between two SEC teams.More >>
NCAA Super Regional play opens this weekend and one of the highly-anticipated showdowns will come between two SEC teams.More >>
It's been a busy week for the Auburn TigersMore >>
It's been a busy week for the Auburn TigersMore >>
It didn’t take long for former Auburn Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs to find a new job. Jacobs, who announced his resignation last November and left his Auburn post just a few months ago, has been hired as the Associate Athletic Director at the University Of Florida.More >>
It didn’t take long for former Auburn Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs to find a new job. Jacobs, who announced his resignation last November and left his Auburn post just a few months ago, has been hired as the Associate Athletic Director at the University Of Florida.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
After being drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month, Lockridge earned a prestigious honor Wednesday.More >>
After being drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month, Lockridge earned a prestigious honor Wednesday.More >>
Trelanne Moore-Powell has been named the new women's basketball head coach at Tuskegee University.More >>
Trelanne Moore-Powell has been named the new women's basketball head coach at Tuskegee University.More >>
A familiar face returns to Trojan Territory, as Rolando Vargas has been named the new men's tennis head coach.More >>
A familiar face returns to Trojan Territory, as Rolando Vargas has been named the new men's tennis head coach.More >>
Wednesday will be a day to remember for Alabama State third baseman Ray Hernandez. The Atlanta Braves took Hernandez in the 29th round (862nd) of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft.More >>
Wednesday will be a day to remember for Alabama State third baseman Ray Hernandez. The Atlanta Braves took Hernandez in the 29th round (862nd) of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft.More >>
Troy University's Brandon Lockridge became the fifth Troy baseball player in history to be drafted in the top five rounds, according to a Troy Athletics news release.More >>
Troy University's Brandon Lockridge became the fifth Troy baseball player in history to be drafted in the top five rounds, according to a Troy Athletics news release.More >>
Turkey's official news agency says a court has accepted an indictment charging the father of NBA player Enes Kanter with "membership in a terror group."More >>
Turkey's official news agency says a court has accepted an indictment charging the father of NBA player Enes Kanter with "membership in a terror group."More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits open up the second half of their season Thursday night against the Birmingham Barons.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits open up the second half of their season Thursday night against the Birmingham Barons.More >>
After being drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month, Lockridge earned a prestigious honor Wednesday.More >>
After being drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month, Lockridge earned a prestigious honor Wednesday.More >>
Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher.More >>
Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher.More >>